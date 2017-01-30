Samoa Joe Debuts On WWE RAW, Which Top Star Did He Attack?, Recap Of Triple H’s Confrontation With Seth Rollins

Samoa Joe made his debut on WWE RAW tonight, appearing as an enforcer for Triple H after attacking Seth Rollins during an in-ring confrontation. Triple H finally appeared and confronted Seth Rollins after this weekend’s events at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, and Stephanie McMahon’s in-ring meeting with Rollins earlier tonight. Related: WWE RAW Results For 1/30 – Royal Rumble Fallout, Strowman vs Owens, Samoa Joe Debuts! After Stephanie said he was on his way, Triple H went to the ring and talked about picking Seth Rollins from obscurity, and handing him his career, but Seth Rollins spit in his face. He says Rollins walked away hobbled and broken, but came back and thought the world should revolve around him. Triple H says if anyone is owed an apology, it’s him, and he’s not there because his wife told him to be there or stay away. He says he’s been trying to build something, and he wanted to stop being that guy who ends careers, and that’s why he wears the suits. Triple H says NXT is where he’s the creator, and he was looking for the next Seth Rollins, but he’s tired of trying. He says he’s tired of trying to be that guy, so Rollins doesn’t have to worry about going to his house, because he’s right there, right now. Rollins comes out to the ramp and prepares to fight Triple H, but Samoa Joe runs in and blindsides him at ringside. Triple H walks away as Joe continues the assault in the ring, hitting Rollins with several senton splashes before choking him out with the Coquina Clutch to end the show.