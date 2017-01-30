Goldberg Confirmed To Appear On WWE RAW Next Week, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goldberg

After Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman laid down the challenge for a match at Wrestlemania 33, WWE confirmed Goldberg will appear on next week’s WWE RAW from Portland.

Goldberg also tweeted the following:

I’ll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania challenge…… he’ll get that and more! #WhosNext


WWE RAW

Tonight’s show was highlighted by Triple H’s return, Kevin Owens versus Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar’s challenge to Goldberg, Samoa Joe’s main roster debut and much more.

Did you enjoy this week’s episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the poll and the comments section below:

