Goldberg Confirmed To Appear On WWE RAW Next Week, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

Goldberg
After Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman laid down the challenge for a match at Wrestlemania 33, WWE confirmed Goldberg will appear on next week’s WWE RAW from Portland.
Goldberg also tweeted the following:
WWE RAW
Tonight’s show was highlighted by Triple H’s return, Kevin Owens versus Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar’s challenge to Goldberg, Samoa Joe’s main roster debut and much more.
