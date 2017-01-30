Goldberg Confirmed To Appear On WWE RAW Next Week, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

Goldberg

After Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman laid down the challenge for a match at Wrestlemania 33, WWE confirmed Goldberg will appear on next week’s WWE RAW from Portland.

Goldberg also tweeted the following:

I’ll be at @WWE #RAW NEXT MONDAY! @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle want an answer to the #Wrestlemania challenge…… he’ll get that and more! #WhosNext

The challenge from @BrockLesnar will be addressed NEXT WEEK when @Goldberg returns to Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/886s7PoqaN — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017



WWE RAW

Tonight’s show was highlighted by Triple H’s return, Kevin Owens versus Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar’s challenge to Goldberg, Samoa Joe’s main roster debut and much more.

