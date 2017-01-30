Promo Video for Smackdown with New WWE Champ, Former OVW Trainer’s GoFund Me Campaign, Banks Takes Shot at Bayley on Raw

Promo Video for Smackdown with New WWE Champion Below is a promo video for this week’s WWE Smackdown Live with new WWE Champion John Cena: TOMORROW NIGHT, @JohnCena returns to #SDLive as your @WWE Champion at 8/7c on @USA_Network! #TheChampIsHere pic.twitter.com/ldLL3pwgxc — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2017 Banks Takes Shot at Bayley on Raw As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Bayley tried to talk Sasha Banks out of going after Nia Jax, but Banks told Bayley unlike some people, she won’t settle for coming up short: Former OVW Trainer Launches GoFund Me Campaign Wrestling veteran and former OVW head trainer “Hustler” Rip Rogers has launched a GoFundMe campaign at this link. Randy Orton, who was in WWE developmental during Rogers’ time, donated $1,000 to the campaign. As of now the campaign has raised $1,160 of a $16,000 goal by 7 people in 2 hours. Rogers wrote the following on the campaign: Here I am 60+ years old with a kid on the way to College. A broken down vehicle and struggling to make ends meet. Spent my life in a profession (Wrestling) I Loved but only reward was seeing others succeed as I never got the respect I deserved. Maybe I was too talented, maybe I was too cocky or maybe I just dont f…Ing know. All I do know is that I deserved better because I put my heart and soul into it. I have a wife who is still with me even after all the terrible things I put her through while I was trying to live the dream. So much sadness I put here through, which are too horrendous to detail here, but men we know what we sometimes do to the ones we love; Foolishness!

Help is what I need, a major windfall is what I want but a miracle is what am looking for. What is worse than a man who has to beg and borrow to take care of his family. Relying on the compassion of others but feel completely degraded and less of a man for all his failures. Many of you know what am talking about. Trying to keep it together teaching others the profession I love and watching as they grow and succeed and knowing the thrill of success they are feeling. I dont mind sharing the wisdom and I love seeing all I touch succeed in living the dream. There’s nothing like it!

If you are so inclined even as little as$1.00 will warrant overwhelming gratitude from me. Too late for me to do much else now but hope, humble myself and ask for compassion.Thank you sincerely.