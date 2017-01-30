D.I.F.H.

WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs posted the following photo with Seth Rollins celebrating the 10 year anniversary of Wrestling Society X.

The two were paired up in the short lived promotion that ran one season on MTV; today marked the 10 year anniversary of the show’s debut airing on MTV on January 30th, 2007.

Happy Ten Year Anniversary to @WresSocietyX. The former Tyler Black and I are still Doin’ It For Her. pic.twitter.com/hm5VWZjAXU — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) January 31, 2017

On a related note, Wrestling Society X launched a new store on Pro Wrestling Tees in honor of the anniversary, you can check out four new designs which includes the first ever official WSX logo shirts.

