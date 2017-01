After WWE Raw went off the air tonight, Brock Lesnar came out and issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room.

This prompted Big Show to come out and accept the challenge. Show tried to hit Lesnar with a chokeslam, but Lesnar reversed it and hit Big Show with an F5.

Lesnar’s music hit and he left the ring while Big Show was down. Show eventually recovered and left the ring and the show was over.