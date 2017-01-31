Bobby Roode Reacts to Samoa Joe’s Raw Debut, Nia Jax Talks Beating Sasha Banks (Video), McMahon Family WWE 24 Video

Bobby Roode Reacts to Samoa Joe’s Raw Debut

New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode Tweeted the following after Raw last night:

McMahon Family WWE 24 Video

The following is a video from the new WWE 24 special which aired on WWE Network last night following Raw. The clip features an emotional Shane McMahon hugging his father Vince after his WrestleMania 32 match:

Nia Jax Talks Beating Sasha Banks

Below is last night’s WWE Raw Fallout video, featuring Nia Jax talking about her win over Sasha Banks at Royal Rumble and saying she beat her down like a “boss”: