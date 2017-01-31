WWE Star Reportedly Turning Heel Soon, Photos of Armbands Worn by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Raw

WWE Star Reportedly Turning Heel Soon As seen on WWE Raw last night, Sasha Banks took somewhat of a heel shot at Bayley when she told her unlike some, she’s won’t settle for coming up short. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan is for Sasha Banks to turn heel “fairly soon”, which is why she has been acting like more of a heel lately. Photos of Armbands Worn by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Raw As noted, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were wearing armbands last night to show their support to the victims of the Mosque shooting in Quebec, Canada. WWE posted the following photos: #SamiZayn heads to the ring with a tribute to #QuebecCity on his arm. #WWE #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 30, 2017 at 5:17pm PST #KevinOwens kicks off #Raw with a tribute to #QuebecCity on his arm. #WWE A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:55pm PST