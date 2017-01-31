Backstage News on John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 Match Following Title Win, Speculation on Shane McMahon Wrestling at ‘Mania, More

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the impression currently being given is that John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 match “wouldn’t be celebrated” (meaning a title likely will not be on the line) and that it’s “not necessarily good news.”

As noted, Cena will defend the WWE Title inside the Elimination Chamber in two weeks at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. Bray Wyatt is rumored to win that match to set up Wyatt vs. Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33 but that has not been confirmed.

Speculation has also been that Shane McMahon will be wrestling at WrestleMania, and his rumored opponent is AJ Styles. While that match has yet to be confirmed, it has been discussed by WWE officials and is still on the table.