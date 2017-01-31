WWE Star Suffers Minor Injury During Brock Lesnar’s Rumble Barrage, Nigel McGuinness at Raw, No New Emmalina Vignette

WWE Star Suffers Minor Injury During Brock Lesnar’s Rumble Barrage

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE U.S.Champion Chris Jericho suffered a minor ankle injury during the WWE Royal Rumble match when Brock Lesnar entered and hit everyone with a barrage of suplexes.

Jericho was well enough to compete in a singles match against Sami Zayn on Raw last night, so he shouldn’t be missing any ring time.

No New Emmalina Vignette

WWE did not run a new Emmalina video on Raw last night, and it’s only the second time Raw did not feature an Emmalina video since they began running back in October, 2016.

Nigel McGuinness at Raw

Prior to WWE Raw in Laredo last night, Michael Cole tweeted a pre-show photo featuring new WWE NXT announcer Nigel McGuinness, Austin Aries, Corey Graves and Tom Phillips. Cole called the team the “future of Raw”.