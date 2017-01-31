CM Punk Discusses His UFC Future, What Dana White May Be Waiting For, Where His Next Fight Could Be, More

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current UFC Fighter CM Punk was recently interviewed by FOX Sports during this past weekend’s NHL All-Star weekend. You can view his interview in the embedded video player above.

During the interview Punk said he was working hard to be ready for his next fight and has pitched potential opponents to Dana White but hasn’t heard if and when his next fight is.

Punk said that perhaps White was waiting for a fight card in Chicago but reiterated that he intended to fight again. Whether it be with UFC or elsewhere.