WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight's episode of Smackdown Live:

WWE is hyping the following heading into tonight's Smackdown:

On John Cena’s record tying 16th WWE Championship victory:

At Royal Rumble, John Cena overcame AJ Styles in an incredible matchup to become a 16-time World Champion – tying the record set by WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Tonight, The Champ will return to SmackDown LIVE, and questions are already emerging. For instance, although we now know The Cenation Leader will be defending the title inside the Elimination Chamber on Feb. 12, who will his five opponents be? Will Styles get his one-on-one rematch prior to that career-altering contest? And after winning the Royal Rumble Match, is Randy Orton destined to battle Cena at WrestleMania?

On Luke Harper possibly going after Randy Orton:

Just because Orton overcame 29 other Superstars to earn his opportunity to headline WrestleMania, that doesn’t mean he has a clear path to the WWE Title just yet. After all, The Road to WrestleMania can be extremely hazardous, especially when someone is out to get retribution on you. Perhaps the biggest obstacle for The Viper right now is Luke Harper. After weeks of friction between Orton and Harper, Bray Wyatt delivered Sister Abigail to his dreaded disciple last week. In response, Harper came after The New Face of Fear in the Royal Rumble Match and sent a clear message that he will be gunning for the entire Wyatt Family moving forward. So, it is safe to say that before WWE’s Apex Predator can step onto The Grandest Stage of Them All, he is going to have to step into the darkness to settle his family affairs.

