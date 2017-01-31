AJ Styles vs Jack Swagger… In Madden ’17 Finals

WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Jack Swagger square off against each other in the Smackdown LIVE Madden 2017 Finals on Xavier Wood’s UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel in the above video.

Kevin Owens Comments On Purple Armband From RAW

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has shared the following photo to Twitter of his purple armbands from RAW last night with a French phrase that translates to, “We Are Stronger Together.”

Owens and Sami Zayn were both seen wearing the armbands which were in memorium of the Quebec citizens who lost their lives recently in a tragic mosque shooting: