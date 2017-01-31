The Rock Gives A Shout Out To Kids On Ballers Set (Video), Erick Rowan Shares Latest Creepy Twitter Photo

Luv u kids back! Even from across the city! With help from the awesome local citizens, San Fran Police Dept and city officials we’re able to lock down the streets so we can shoot our big scenes for #Ballers. We control everything, EXCEPT all the kids watching and screaming from the rooftop of their school. We couldn’t shoot because every time we started rolling they started chanting “Moana”, then “Maui”. This kinda unpredictable stuff with kids is the best. We shoot when the kids are ready for us to shoot! #Ballers #NewSeason #BayArea

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the above video to his official Instagram account featuring him on the set of his HBO hit Ballers.

While on set a group of children start chanting, “Moana” at him and the crew. The Rock decides to give the children an on-set shout out before making a joke about how many children gathered to see him. 

Erick Rowan Shares Latest Creepy Twitter Photo

WWE Superstar Erick Rowan has posted the following photo to Instagram as he awaits to return to WWE TV:

