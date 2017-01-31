The Rock Gives A Shout Out To Kids On Ballers Set (Video), Erick Rowan Shares Latest Creepy Twitter Photo

The Rock Gives A Shout Out To Kids On Ballers Set

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared the above video to his official Instagram account featuring him on the set of his HBO hit Ballers.

While on set a group of children start chanting, “Moana” at him and the crew. The Rock decides to give the children an on-set shout out before making a joke about how many children gathered to see him.

