Brie Needs Help Finding Baby Shower Dresses (Video), Randy Orton Shares GoFundMe For Rip Roger’s Raw Deal

Brie Needs Help Finding Baby Shower Dresses Brie Bella has added the above video to the official The Bella Twins‘ Facebook page soliciting fans’ advice on what dresses she should be wearing to the multiple baby showers she is attending. Randy Orton Shares GoFundMe For Rip Roger’s Raw Deal WWE Superstar Randy Orton has retweeted the following post from legendary pro wrestler and trainer Rip Rogers directing fans to the GoFundMe page for his “Raw Deal”: I’m raising money for Rip Rogers Raw Deal. Click to Donate: https://t.co/n0tEDsfBU8 via @gofundme — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) January 31, 2017 Below is the description listed on the GoFundMe page for Rip Roger’s Raw Deal: Here I am 60+ years old with a kid on the way to College. A broken down vehicle and struggling to make ends meet. Spent my life in a profession (Wrestling) I Loved but only reward was seeing others succeed as I never got the respect I deserved. Maybe I was too talented, maybe I was too cocky or maybe I just dont f…Ing know. All I do know is that I deserved better because I put my heart and soul into it. I have a wife who is still with me even after all the terrible things I put her through while I was trying to live the dream. So much sadness I put her through, which are too horrendous to detail here, but men we know what we sometimes do to the ones we love; Foolishness! Help is what I need, a major windfall is what I want but a miracle is what am looking for. What is worse than a man who has to beg and borrow to take care of his family. Relying on the compassion of others but feel completely degraded and less of a man for all his failures. Many of you know what am talking about. Trying to keep it together teaching others the profession I love and watching as they grow and succeed and knowing the thrill of success they are feeling. I dont mind sharing the wisdom and I love seeing all I touch succeed in living the dream. There’s nothing like it! If you are so inclined even as little as$1.00 will warrant overwhelming gratitude from me. Too late for me to do much else now but hope, humble myself and ask for compassion. Thank you sincerely. If you would like to donate you can click HERE