The Undertaker Said to Be Hurting After the Royal Rumble Match According to F4WOnline.com, while The Undertaker’s appearance in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match only lasted 8:46, The Dead Man was said to be hurting quite a bit following the bout. ‘Taker had been dealing with hip issues heading into the Royal Rumble, and as we noted he had hip surgery back in the fall of 2016. The Rumble match exacerbated the issues, but as of now he is still scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 33 in a match against Roman Reigns. Undertaker had four eliminations in this year’s Royal Rumble match, as he took out Bill Goldberg, The Miz, Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn. News on John Cena Tying Ric Flair’s Title Record With regards to John Cena tying Ric Flair’s number of Heavyweight Title wins, Dave Meltzer noted there was a plan to make a much bigger deal out of Cena tying the record at the Royal Rumble, but for whatever reason that was written out of the show. Read Also: Backstage News on John Cena’s WrestleMania 33 Match Following Title Win