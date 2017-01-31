Backstage Snoop Dogg – Vince McMahon Footage, WWE Cutting Back on Blu-ray Releases, Bayley Shows Off New Jacket (Photo)

Backstage Snoop Dogg – Vince McMahon Footage

WWE has released another clip from last night’s new WWE 24 special, and it features Vince McMahon directing Snoop Dogg for Sasha Banks’ entrance:

WWE Cutting Back on Blu-ray Releases

According to WWEDVD.co.uk, WWE is cutting back on the amount of Blu-rays being released, and consequently the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” will not be released on Blu-ray, but only DVD. WWE is also scrapping the Blu-ray version of the “WrestleMania Monday” set:

@the2004punk Hi. Yes, just got word the US is dropping that Blu-ray. US is cutting back on BRs which affects other territories (incl UK). — WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) January 31, 2017

Bayley Shows Off New Jacket

As seen below, WWEShop.com will soon be releasing a new Bayley jacket: