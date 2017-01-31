Randy Orton on What Happens in WWE if You’re Attitude is Not On Point As noted, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton spoke with ESPN following his big match win, and below is what he said about maintaining a good attitude in WWE: “When you start hoping too much, you start believing your own hype, and the next thing you know, you can’t do that here or you’ll get buried and get kicked out of the door. You can’t change in the locker room if you are one of those guys. The attitude has to be on point here.” Kurt Angle on John Cena’s Title Win Kurt Angle posted the following on Twitter reacting to John Cena’s 16th World Title win: I won’t congratulate @JohnCena 4 tying #Flair‘s record because this guy isn’t done yet.He will get #17 before he’s done. #youllsee#ItsTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 31, 2017 Read Also: Backstage News on John Cena Tying Ric Flair’s Title Win Record Watch Omega vs Okada For Free For one week only, NJPW is offering the entire Kenny Omega vs Okada Wrestle Kingdom 11 match and you can watch it below: