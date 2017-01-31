Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag.
If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!
WWE SmackDown Results
AJ StylesAlexa Blissamerican alphaApollo CrewsBaron CorbinBecky Lynchbray wyattDaniel BryanDean AmbroseDolph Zigglerelimination chamberJohn CenaMarysemickie jamesNaominatalyanikki bellaRandy OrtonShane McMahonsmackdownThe MizThe UsosWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?