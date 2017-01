As noted last night, yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the debut of Wrestling Society X, the short-lived wrestling series than aired on MTV. Masked Republic issued the following release: Related: Jimmy Jacobs & Seth Rollins Celebrate Wrestling Society X Anniversary, Strowman vs Owens, More WWE RAW Highlights (Videos) Wrestling Society X 10 Year Anniversary Celebration Kicks Off! Yesterday, January 30th, 2017 marked the 10 year anniversary of the premiere of Wrestling Society X on MTV. While the series only lasted a few weeks on TV, it is fondly remembered both for it’s positives (an incredible roster of talent who would go on to be featured in WWE, AAA, ROH and beyond) and negatives (the network’s editing choices – like cutting out most things not resembling highspots and the desire to blow things up). While show creator/writer Kevin Kleinrock (now of Masked Republic) hopes that before the end of this year’s anniversary the original uncut, live recordings can be released, fan demand and nostalgia have lead to kick off the decade in the making celebration with the launch of a new ProWrestlingTees.com store featuring the first ever official WSX apparel. In addition to apparel, fans can find the original 4 Disc “Wrestling Society X: The Complete First (and Last) Season” DVD set featuring every aired episode, every WSXtra website episode and hours of deleted scenes at LuchaShop.com. For a limited time, the DVD set comes with a copy of the format sheets from the pilot taping including some hand written notes. See the very first international TV appearances for stars like Tyler Black (Seth Rollins), Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne), Teddy Hart, Jack Evans, MDogg Matt Cross (Son of Havoc), Matt Classic (Colt Cabana), Joey Ryan and more as they mix it up with even more then “up and coming” talent and veterans like Vampiro, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Ricky Banderas (Mil Murtes). Don’t miss out on your chance to join in on the celebration…just like Jimmy Jacobs did last night with this epic tweet from backstage at Raw. Happy Ten Year Anniversary to @WresSocietyX. The former Tyler Black and I are still Doin’ It For Her. pic.twitter.com/hm5VWZjAXU — jimmyjacobs.net (@JimmyJacobsX) January 31, 2017