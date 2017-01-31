WWE RAW Viewership Info, RAW Social Rankings Note, Jerry Lawler Opens New Restaurant (Video)

WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW viewership information saw the show bring in 3.615 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 3.292 million viewers. This week’s show, the Royal Rumble ‘fallout’ edition of RAW, was the fourth ranked overall show for the night, and ranked first in the 18-49 demographic. This week’s show was the highest viewed show of 2017, as well as the highest viewed episode since the ‘night after Wrestlemania’ show last April.

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of RAW did not rank on their Daily Top 5 list of social media scores. RAW did chart last week, as it was the ninth best airing in the ‘series and specials’ category of last week.

As noted, the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view did not rank on Sunday night’s list either.

The following video from Memphis’ commercial appeal features Jerry Lawler talking about the opening of his new barbecue restaurant called ‘Jerry Lawler’s BBQ’ in Memphis:

Lawler also talked about the restaurant opening during his appearance on the latest episode of Bill Apter’s “Is Wrestling Fixed?” podcast, which you can listen to in the player below:

