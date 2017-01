WWE.com posted the following, announcing The Miz and Maryse will appear on

The Miz and Maryse will appear on a live stream hosted by SNICKERS leading up to Sunday night’s reveal of the brand’s live Super Bowl LI commercial. The Superstars will join the live stream on Thursday, Feb. 2, at SNICKERSLive.com.

Starting at noon ET this Thursday, the SNICKERS 36-hour live stream will feature appearances from various celebrities, like onetime Raw guest star Betty White and Adam Driver, in addition to the six-time Intercontinental and two-time Divas Champion.

SNICKERS is the exclusive presenting partner of WrestleMania 33.