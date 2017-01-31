WWE Elimination Chamber Match Participants Confirmed, Matches Announced For SD Live, Impact Wrestling Announces New Webseries

WWE Elimination Chamber

During the opening of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, Shane McMahon confirmed the following names would join WWE World Champion John Cena and AJ Styles in the Elimination Chamber match:

Bray Wyatt

Dean Ambrose

Baron Corbin

The Miz

The WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place in two weeks on February 12th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live will feature a women’s division tag team match, as Alexa Bliss and Mickie James will team up against Becky Lynch and Naomi. During the opening segment of the show, in addition to confirming the Elimination Chamber match participants, Shane McMahon announced AJ Styles will face Dean Ambrose.

Additionally, WWE is hyping John Cena’s return to WWE Smackdown Live as a sixteen time World Champion, and Randy Orton’s 2017 Royal Rumble match win.

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling announced a new digital exclusive series called ‘A Day In Life’ and confirmed the first appearances in the Tweet below. On a related note, Impact also announced the ‘My First Day’ series would wrap after airing the final of four new episodes on February 25th:

