Wrestlezone Year-End Awards: Match of the Year 2016

In December we collected over 30,000 votes for each of nine categories from our readers, to determine the nominees for the 2016 Wrestlezone Year-End Awards. The top voted names from each category were then sent to a panel of hand-picked judges from all around the world, with centuries of combined wrestling knowledge and analysis. Thank you to all our awesome readers and panelists who voted in this year’s polls!

Here are the results for Match of the Year 2016:

Winner: Kenny Omega vs. Tetsuya Naito, NJPW G1 Day 18 – 20.5%

The Revival vs. DIY, NXT Takeover: Toronto – 19.3%

John Cena vs. AJ Styles, WWE SummerSlam – 17.5%

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, NXT Takeover Dallas – 15.7%

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada, Wrestle Kingdom 10 – 12.7%

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Wrestle Kingdom 10 – 9.6%

SuperKliq vs. Ospray, Sydal & Ricochet, PWG BOLA – 3%

Ring of Honor Ladder War, ROH All-Star Extravaganza – 1.8%

