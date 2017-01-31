Identity Of Carmella’s Smackdown Opponent, David Otunga Appearing On TV, John Cena Gets New Title Plates (Video)

WWE Smackdown
Carmella’s opponent on WWE Smackdown Live was billed as ‘Delilah Dawson’, better known as Delilah Doom. She is based out of San Antonio, Texas, and as it was noted on commentary, she is a student of the Funaki Dojo.
Criminal Minds
David Otunga will appear on next week’s episode of Criminal Minds on CBS, which airs on Wednesday, February 8th. Otunga had previously posted on set photos while filming and getting the tattoos for his role. WWE.com posted the following announcement:
John Cena
The following video features John Cena’s new custom WWE Championship title plates after winning the title from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble:
