Identity Of Carmella’s Smackdown Opponent, David Otunga Appearing On TV, John Cena Gets New Title Plates (Video)

WWE Smackdown

Carmella’s opponent on WWE Smackdown Live was billed as ‘Delilah Dawson’, better known as Delilah Doom. She is based out of San Antonio, Texas, and as it was noted on commentary, she is a student of the Funaki Dojo.

Criminal Minds

David Otunga will appear on next week’s episode of Criminal Minds on CBS, which airs on Wednesday, February 8th. Otunga had previously posted on set photos while filming and getting the tattoos for his role. WWE.com posted the following announcement:

WWE Superstar David Otunga is set to guest star on CBS’ hit drama “Criminal Minds” on Wednesday, February 8. Otunga will portray a nightclub bouncer that interacts with series stars Joe Mantegna and Stephen Walker. This won’t be Otunga’s first foray on-screen outside of the squared circle and broadcast booth. He previously appeared as a police officer in WWE Studios’ “The Call” starring Oscar winner Halle Berry. He has also guest-starred on ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital.” Don’t miss Otunga’s guest appearance on “Criminal Minds,” next Wednesday at 9/8 C, on CBS.

John Cena

The following video features John Cena’s new custom WWE Championship title plates after winning the title from AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble: