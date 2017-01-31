Rich Swann Injured, New 205 Live Promo (Video), Highlights From Cena/Harper vs Orton/Wyatt

205 Live

WWE just announced on their Twitter account that due to a foot injury on RAW last night, Rich Swann will be unabale to compete on 205 Live tonight.

They announced Jack Gallagher will team with Cedric Alexander against Neville and Noam Dar, and posted the following preview video hyping Neville’s coronation after winning the Cruiserweight Championship from Swann at the Royal Rumble:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features highlights from tonight’s opening match on WWE Smackdown Live, featuring John Cena teaming with Luke Harper against Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton:

