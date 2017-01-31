New ‘This Was The XFL’ Trailer, Fan Recreates Samoa Joe’s RAW Debut In WWE 2K17, Interesting Triple H Promo Note

This Was The XFL

ESPN posted the following video, which is the latest trailer for the upcoming 30 For 30 documentary about Vince McMahon’s XFL.

‘This Was The XFL’ will premiere on ESPN and the WatchESPN app in two days on Thursday, February 2nd at 9 pm EST.

WWE RAW

WWE Games posted a link to the following video, which features a fan recreation of Triple H’s promo and Samoa Joe’s debut on WWE RAW.

On a related note (h/t to Caden Moran / PWP Nation), Triple H mentioned being the ‘creator’ in his promos at NXT Takeover: San Antonio and on RAW, and alluded to ‘the destroyer’ not being far behind. Samoa Joe’s official WWE / NXT entrance theme written by CFO$ is called ‘Destroyer’.

Related: Unseen Footage of Samoa Joe’s Attack on Seth Rollins, Joe’s Debut Tops Raw Top 10, Preview Tomorrow’s Takeover Fallout Edition of NXT (Videos)