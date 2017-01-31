New Women’s Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Big Main Event Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan confirmed Nikki Bella versus Natalya will take place at the Smackdown exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in two weeks.

After seeing a recap of their merchandise stand fight, Natalya entered Daniel Bryan’s office flanked by some security guards. Nikki Bella joined them and they started to argue, and Bryan screamed in frustration before explaining he called them in to announce the match.

The Elimination Chamber match field was also set tonight as John Cena will defend his WWE Championship against AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Dean Ambrose.

Related: WWE SmackDown Results For 1/31

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE also announced a big match for next week’s episode of Smackdown, as John Cena will face Randy Orton in a non-title match.

Orton pinned Cena on tonight’s show in a tag team match featuring Bray Wyatt and Cena’s unlikely partner Luke Harper. The match could be a preview for Wrestlemania 33 if Cena retains in the Elimination Chamber, and it was noted as being the first time the two have faced off on Smackdown.

Watch Dean Ambrose’s top rope elbow drop on the latest Figure 2 Photo!