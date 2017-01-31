Akira Tozawa Makes His 205 Live Debut, John Cena Returns To Smackdown As A 16 Time Champion, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

Bill Pritchard

john cena

Tozawa Debuts

Dragon Gate star and WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa made his debut on 205 Live tonight. Tozawa competed against Aaron Solow and defeated him with his trademark bridging German suplex.


 

WWE Smackdown Live

John Cena and Neville’s title victories were hyped, the Elimination Chamber PPV had two matches set up, and we saw a main event of AJ Styles versus Dean Ambrose. Did you enjoy tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below.

The Champ Is Here

The following video features John Cena’s opening promo on WWE Smackdown Live as he returned to tonight’s show as a sixteen time World Champion:

205 liveakira tozawaJohn CenaWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"