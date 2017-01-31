Akira Tozawa Makes His 205 Live Debut, John Cena Returns To Smackdown As A 16 Time Champion, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

Tozawa Debuts Dragon Gate star and WWE Cruiserweight Classic competitor Akira Tozawa made his debut on 205 Live tonight. Tozawa competed against Aaron Solow and defeated him with his trademark bridging German suplex. The "Stamina Monster" @TozawaAkira is DEFINITELY putting the Cruiserweight Division ON NOTICE in his @WWE205Live debut! #205Live pic.twitter.com/rKY5cpYBEE — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017

Over in a SNAP!! @TozawaAkira is victorious in his #205Live debut!! @Aaronsolow pic.twitter.com/n82GpXIIcO — 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 1, 2017

WWE Smackdown Live

John Cena and Neville's title victories were hyped, the Elimination Chamber PPV had two matches set up, and we saw a main event of AJ Styles versus Dean Ambrose.