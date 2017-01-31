American Alpha’s Open Challenge, Women’s Tag Highlights (Videos), Mickie James Note, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Mickie James

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live marked Mickie James’ first match on WWE Smackdown Live in more than nearly seven years.

Mickie last competed on the April 23rd, 2000 episode of Smackdown, when she teamed with Beth Phoenix in a losing effort to Michelle McCool and Layla (aka ‘Lay-Cool’). She teamed with WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, losing to Naomi and Becky Lynch tonight.

Related: WWE SmackDown Results (1/31): Ambrose vs Styles, Who’s In The Chamber Match?

WWE Brand Split

This week’s RAW featured Triple H’s return, Braun Strowman versus Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe’s debut. This week’s Smackdown saw American Alpha’s open challenge, the Elimination Chamber match set up, and AJ Styles versus Dean Ambrose. Which show won this week’s ‘brand split war’? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:

WWE Smackdown Live

The following videos feature American Alpha’s open challenge to the tag team division, and Naomi and Becky Lynch versus Mickie James and Alexa Bliss: