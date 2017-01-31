More Details on Rich Swann’s Injury (Videos), WWE Tag Team Bets on Super Bowl 51, Update on “WWE Champions” Mobile Game

Update on “WWE Champions” Mobile Game

It was announced on WWE Smackdown tonight that over 4 million matches have been played in the new “WWE Champions” mobile game currently available in the Apple App store and Google Play. You can check out the official game trailer above.

WWE Tag Team Bets on Super Bowl 51

New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are betting on this year’s Super Bowl, with Kofi taking the Patriots and Woods taking the Falcons. The loser of the bet must wear the opposing team’s uniforms from head to toe.

More Details on Rich Swann’s Injury

As noted, Rich Swann suffered a foot injury on WWE Raw this week, and was sporting a boot on WWE 205 Live tonight. You can check out footage below: