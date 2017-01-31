Following tonight’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and Talking Smack, below is the updated card for the Smackdown exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber PPV taking place on February 12th in Phoenix, AZ:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title:

-The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Baron Corbin vs. John Cena

Tag Team Turmoil Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles:

-The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha

SmackDown Women’s Title Match:

-Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella