Following tonight’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and Talking Smack, below is the updated card for the Smackdown exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber PPV taking place on February 12th in Phoenix, AZ:
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title:
Tag Team Turmoil Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles:
SmackDown Women’s Title Match:
-Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
AJ StylesAlexa Blissamerican alphaBaron Corbinbray wyattheath slaterJohn CenaNaominatalyanikki bellaThe MizThe UsosWWEWWE Elimination Chamber