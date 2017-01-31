WWE Talking Smack Recap (1/31): Bryan Returns, Randy Orton Talks Winning the Rumble, Facing Cena, American Alpha & Naomi Appear

On this week’s episode of Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan is back with Renee Young. Daniel Bryan said that the man was suppressing his opinions but the people started a revolution and now he is back. Renee Young gives a brief recap of Royal Rumble. Smackdown had two winners on the show, John Cena and Randy Orton. Daniel Bryan says that John Cena has been the guy in WWE longer than anyone else in WWE history. As General Manager of Smackdown, Daniel Bryan is proud of Smackdown Live’s superstars. He believes that John Cena and AJ Styles stole the show. But he is a bit critical of his own work as the general manager because the John Cena and AJ Styles match was the only Smackdown Live match on the main show and there were only 11 Smackdown Superstars in the Royal Rumble. The GM believes he has to do a better job in the future. First Guest: American Alpha The American Alpha tell Daniel Bryan that the last time they were on the show JBL was the guest host. Daniel Bryan asks them what he needs to do to ask better questions like JBL. Renee Young responds that JBL just has his figure on the pulse. Daniel Bryan asks the American Alpha how they felt about not having a match during the Royal Rumble. Jason Jordan tells him that they are the best team and they weren’t given an opportunity to prove it. He says it was disappointing. Chad Gable answers that they just want to win. Gable adds that they have not defended the title since defeating the Wyatts and that they wanted someone to step up to their challenge. Daniel Bryan announces because of the chaos of their open challenge there will be a Tag Team Title Turmoil Match during Elimination Chamber. Gable believes that the Usos are their biggest challenge because the two teams have a little history. However, Jordan believes that the number they get to come out will be their biggest challenge. Gable wants to be the first team out. After the American Alpha leaves, the host talk about the main event of Smackdown. Bryan was the most impressed by Baron Corbin because he laid out the Miz and Dean Ambrose. He adds that Corbin was the one who eliminated Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble. However, he does not approve of all of the interference that happened during the match. The GM believes that Corbin will win at Elimination Chamber. Second Guest: Naomi Renee Young is impressed with the change that Naomi has undergone and asks her what the inspiration is behind the glow. Naomi tells her that the glow is all about her being confident in herself and not being afraid anymore. She wants to truly enjoy what she is doing. Naomi believes that the Smackdown Women’s division is the best that it has even been. Now is about showing who Naomi is and what she is about. Daniel Bryan tells Naomi that at Elimination Chamber she will get a title match against Alexa Bliss. Naomi says that it is her dream to be Smackdown Live’s Women’s Champion at WrestleMania in her hometown of Orlando, FL. She adds that most of her family has never seen her wrestle. Daniel Bryan asks her if she would be able to dance her way down the long WrestleMania runway. Of course, Naomi knows that she will be able to. Once Naomi leaves, Renee Young reminds the viewers of next week’s match between John Cena and Randy Orton. She ten introduces Randy Orton as their next guest. Third Guest: Randy Orton Randy Orton says that he has won the Royal Rumble before but it all feels new. He says that he knows John Cena and whether the fans know it or not they want to see it again. He is not nervous about facing Cena because he has beaten him before. As for Luke Harper, Orton believes that he has no place in the Wyatt family. Bray Wyatt has given him many chances that he does not deserve. He adds that it is dangerous for Harper to be a part of the Wyatt Family because they are taking down people and they do not need his help to do that. Orton says that he has been in 12 WrestleMania matches. The more matches you are in, the more confidence you have. And he is extremely confident. Before Orton leaves, he says that he is confident that at WrestleMania he will take Cena’s title. The only thing for him to do is run. They end the show by promoting next week’s match on Smackdown Live, John Cena vs. Randy Orton.