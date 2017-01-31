Randy Orton Says Fans Want to See Him vs John Cena Whether They Know it Or Not WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton appeared on WWE Talking Smack tonight, and during the appearance Orton, Renee Young and Daniel Bryan discussed the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber match. Orton said of everyone in the match he knows John Cena the best, and that “whether the [WWE] fans know it or not, they want to see that again,” referring to a possible Orton vs Cena WWE Title match at WrestleMania 33. Orton also talked Cena tying Ric Flair’s 16 World Title wins, and said it “means nothing” to him, as he has 12 World Titles under his belt and he can and will beat Cena if they face each other at WrestleMania 33: Who does the 2017 #RoyalRumble Match Winner @RandyOrton want to face at @WrestleMania? He reveals all on #TalkingSmack on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/oC19OB1gNH — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2017 Slow Motion Video of Cena and Harper vs Wyatt and Orton Below is slow motion video footage of tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live opening match featuring John Cena and Luke Harper vs Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton: