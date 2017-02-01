Lucha Underground To Start Streaming On Netflix In North America Later This Month

Nick Hausman

lucha-underground.jpg

Lucha Underground Coming To Netflix This Month

Court Bauer recently announced on MLW Radio that Lucha Underground will be available for streaming in North America starting on February 15th. This will allow the show to be viewed by a much larger North American audience since it’s debut on El Rey.

The series has 39 episodes for Season One 26 episodes for Season Two.

PWInsider.com notes the following about the move:

The move follows a lot of discussion in the last month within the wrestling world that the series would be leaving The El Rey Network completely for Netflix, which if that turns out to be the case, will be the first wrestling promotion/series hosted on the streaming service.

Lucha Underground
