Lucha Underground To Start Streaming On Netflix In North America Later This Month

Lucha Underground Coming To Netflix This Month

Court Bauer recently announced on MLW Radio that Lucha Underground will be available for streaming in North America starting on February 15th. This will allow the show to be viewed by a much larger North American audience since it’s debut on El Rey.

The series has 39 episodes for Season One 26 episodes for Season Two.

