Mick Foley Provides Update On His Hip Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to Facebook noting that he is now cleared to get hip surgery:
Corey Graves Talks Transition From Ring To Broadcasting
WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Philly.com and during the interview he had the following to say in regards to his transition from the ring to the broadcasting booth due to injuries:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?