Mick Foley Provides Update On His Hip Surgery WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley has posted the following to Facebook noting that he is now cleared to get hip surgery: Corey Graves Talks Transition From Ring To Broadcasting WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Philly.com and during the interview he had the following to say in regards to his transition from the ring to the broadcasting booth due to injuries: “I understood it and I appreciate it now, but at the time it was definitely frustrating,” Graves said. “There was so much stuff that I wanted to accomplish. I felt like that I was so close to being on Raw or Smackdown as a superstar. It was crushing, but the company gave me an opportunity to live out my dream in other aspects and I just took the ball and ran full speed ahead with it and I haven’t looked back since.”