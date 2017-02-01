WWE Teasing Bobby Roode To “Remake NXT In His Image”
WWE.com has posted it’s official NXT preview for tonight’s episode and have the following to say in regards to the first episode of NXT with Bobby Roode as champion:
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
WrestleZone Radio will be releasing it’s latest episode of NXT Rebellion tomorrow afternoon. You can listen to the latest episode of Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below:
Alexa Bliss & Naomi Invoke Full House In Tweets
Alexa Bliss will be defending her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. The two have exchanged the following tweets since the announcement:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?