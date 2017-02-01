WWE Teasing Bobby Roode To “Remake NXT In His Image”

WWE.com has posted it’s official NXT preview for tonight’s episode and have the following to say in regards to the first episode of NXT with Bobby Roode as champion:

At NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Bobby Roode shocked the world when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the NXT Championship, kicking off perhaps the most glorious era in NXT history. Now that Roode has made good on his vow to capture the NXT Title, will The Glorious One begin to follow up on his promise to remake NXT in his image? Will The King of Strong Style have anything to say after his defeat?

WrestleZone Radio will be releasing it’s latest episode of NXT Rebellion tomorrow afternoon. You can listen to the latest episode of Smackdown Rebellion in the embedded audio player below:

Alexa Bliss & Naomi Invoke Full House In Tweets

Alexa Bliss will be defending her WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Naomi at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV. The two have exchanged the following tweets since the announcement:

@AlexaBliss_WWE I’m your worst nightmare I’m snatching your tails and that title at #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/IaRdwLQxd4 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 1, 2017