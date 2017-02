Fallout From Takeover San Antonio Tonight On NXT

WWE has released the following video promoting the fallout from Takeover: San Antonio on tonight’s episode of NXT:



WWE Applies For New Gaming & Mobile Trademarks

According to PWInsider.com WWE has recently applied for the trademarks to “WWE Tap Mania” and “Tap Mania” for gaming and mobile use.

They also note that WWE currently has a job posting for a Global Mobility Manager who will:

Work with and support the Legal Affairs department to manage the global mobility process and ensure that WWE successfully meets all Talent and employee requirements regarding international travel, immigration, and work authorization compliance needs

For more information on the position HERE.