Breaking News: WWE Reporting Seth Rollins Injured on Raw This Week

WWE has released the following video showing Seth Rollins leaving Monday Night RAW this past week on crutches:

WWE.com is reporting that Rollins had his right knee re-injured on Monday night at the hands of the debuting Samoa Joe. They have provided fans with the following information regarding the injury:

Seth Rollins’ right knee was re-injured during Samoa Joe’s ambush at the conclusion of this Monday’s Raw, WWE.com can now confirm. The attack occurred as Rollins was heading to the ring to finally confront Triple H, who cost The Architect a WWE Universal Championship opportunity back in August.

WWE.com cameras captured footage of Rollins leaving the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas, Monday night, but no specific details on the former WWE Champion’s condition have been revealed. Rollins is set to be evaluated later this week.

