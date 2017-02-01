Breaking News: WWE Reporting Seth Rollins Injured on Raw This Week

WWE has released the following video showing Seth Rollins leaving Monday Night RAW this past week on crutches:
WWE.com is reporting that Rollins had his right knee re-injured on Monday night at the hands of the debuting Samoa Joe. They have provided fans with the following information regarding the injury:
