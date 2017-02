Newly debuted WWE RAW Superstar Samoa Joe has posted the following to Twitter commenting on Seth Rollins re-injuring his right knee at the end of RAW this past Monday night:

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

Related: WWE Reporting Seth Rollins Injured on Raw This Week

We will have more on Seth Rollins’ injury as new information becomes available. Stay tuned to WrestleZone.com for all the latest.