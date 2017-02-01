Update On Legitimacy Of Seth Rollins’ Injury And If It Is Storyline Related

PWInsider.com is reporting that Seth Rollins is currently down in Birmingham, Alabama being examined, so the injury is legitimate. The severity of it cannot be confirmed at this time.

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that they have also confirmed the injury’s legitimacy from multiple sources. They also add:

We’re told producers behind the scenes are already working on other possible scenarios for Hunter at Mania should Seth’s injury require time off.

