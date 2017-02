As noted, the injury Seth Rollins sustained on WWE Raw this week is reportedly legitimate, and not part of a story line. Rollins is currently being evaluated at a Birmingham medical facility, and posted the following doctor photo:

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream. pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

Samoa Joe continues to taunt WWE fans and Seth Rollins following the injury:

When your @’s be like. pic.twitter.com/FkgprIJ3B6 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017