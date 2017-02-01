More Humorous Fan Reactions to Roman Reigns in the Rumble (Videos), What Happened After Smackdown?, Tyler Bate on NXT Tonight

Tyler Bate on NXT Tonight

As noted, tonight’s edition of WWE NXT will feature Takeover San Antonio fallout, as well as the following matches:

-Ember Moon vs. Aliyah

-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate vs. Oney Lorcan

-No Way Jose vs. Elias Samson

What Happened After Smackdown?

After WWE 205 Live went off the air last night, Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz to retain the IC Title.

More Humorous Fan Reactions to Roman Reigns in the Rumble

As noted, Twitter user @WrestlingLAD posted a montage of videos featuring humorous fan reactions to Roman Reigns entering the Royal Rumble at #30, and the Twitter user has released more videos below:

WWE fans to reaction to Roman Reigns number 30 spot pic.twitter.com/LcP5dUvp1u — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) January 30, 2017

Even more WWE fans react to Roman Reigns number 30 spot pic.twitter.com/ah55yDhhel — Wrestling LAD (@WrestlingLAD) February 1, 2017