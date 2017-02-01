The Rock in New Ford Commercial (Video), Corey Graves Praises WWE Crews, Amanda Nunes Apologizes to Ronda Rousey, Brie Bella Hiking Video

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Corey Graves Praises WWE Crews

As WWE wraps up its Royal Rumble week, Corey Graves offered the following praise for the WWE crews:

Brie Bella Hiking Video

Brie Bella has posted a new video featuring her hiking at 27 weeks pregnant:

Amanda Nunes Apologizes to Ronda Rousey

As seen below, Amanda Nunes has apologized to Ronda Rousey for several comments Nunes made following her dominant win over Rousey at UFC 207:

The Rock in New Ford Commercial

Below is the latest Ford commercial featuring The Rock:

amanda nunesbrie bellacorey gravesKelly KellyRonda RouseyThe Rockufc 207videoWWE
