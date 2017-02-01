The Rock in New Ford Commercial (Video), Corey Graves Praises WWE Crews, Amanda Nunes Apologizes to Ronda Rousey, Brie Bella Hiking Video

Corey Graves Praises WWE Crews

As WWE wraps up its Royal Rumble week, Corey Graves offered the following praise for the WWE crews:

Just wanna send a shout out to our amazing @WWE crew BEHIND the cameras, who worked harder than anybody this week! #respect #homestretch — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 1, 2017

Brie Bella Hiking Video

Brie Bella has posted a new video featuring her hiking at 27 weeks pregnant:

Amanda Nunes Apologizes to Ronda Rousey

As seen below, Amanda Nunes has apologized to Ronda Rousey for several comments Nunes made following her dominant win over Rousey at UFC 207:

The Rock in New Ford Commercial

Below is the latest Ford commercial featuring The Rock: