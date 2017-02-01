Kelly Kelly Appears on a Soap Opera, “Total Bellas” Premiering on WWE Network Today (Videos), Alexa Bliss Models New Merch (Photo)

Kelly Kelly Appears on a Soap Opera
Former WWE star Kelly Kelly, real name Barbie Blank, appeared on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” this week, playing a waitress. You can check out her scene in the video below at the 31 minute mark:
“Total Bellas” Premiering on WWE Network Today
WWE has released the following clip to promote the premiere of “Total Bellas” on the WWE Network today:
Alexa Bliss Models New Merch
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has new merchandise coming to WWEShop.com soon as seen in the photo below:
