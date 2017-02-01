John Cena Comments on “Resistance”, Smackdown Social Media Score, EVOLVE Title Matches Signed, Chris Hero’s Exit, Drew Galloway Returning

Smackdown Social Score According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 66,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 68,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. Smackdown also had 107,000 Facebook interactions with 69,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 108,000 interactions and 69,000 authors. John Cena Comments on “Resistance” In what may or may not be in reference to current happenings in the United States, John Cena Tweeted the following: Now more than ever, any accomplishment will be met with resistance. Stay humble, stay focused, continue onward. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 1, 2017 EVOLVE Updates WWN Live has issued the following: Thank you to everyone who supported EVOLVE in San Antonio. You got our 2017 off to a great start! Now the momentum will continue! We have big match announcements and more. Let’s get to it…. February 1st: Tickets are now on sale for EVOLVE in the Midwest! Go to www.TicketFly.com to get tickets for EVOLVE on May 20th in the Chicago area and May 21st in the Detroit area. If you make this a success, we will be back! February 1st: The EVOLVE Title situation is defined for February. Fred Yehi made EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher tap to the Koji-clutch last Friday at EVOLVE 76 in the EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match. If you watch the Chris Hero farewell, you will see why Zack Sabre Jr. has earned a title shot. It leads to: EVOLVE 78 – Joppa, MD – February 24th – Tix On Sale Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends the EVOLVE Title vs. Fred Yehi EVOLVE 79 – Queens, NY – February 25th – Tix On Sale Thatcher/Yehi winner at EVOLVE 78 defends vs. Zack Sabre Jr. February 1st: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Keith Lee has been signed for EVOLVE 78 in Joppa, MD. February 1st: We haven’t officially announced it yet, but many of you might have already noticed. The new www.WWNLive.com is here! The site is still a work in progress, so please let us know if you see anything we can improve on by emailing Help@WWNLive.com. The new www.WWNLive.com is now your one stop for all the WWN Family brands! There’s no more DGUSA.tv or other sites. Instead, everything is at WWNLive.com. Please visit it and let us know what you think of the new site. February 1st: Drew Galloway returns to EVOLVE on February 24th and 25th, but he will return to the WWN Family before then. Galloway has informed us he will be at Style Battle on February 10th in Ybor City, FL. We will have Galloway’s matches for all three events by the end of the week. February 1st: We are very happy to announce that the Texas Wrestling Academy is now a wrestling school officially endorsed by WWN. We welcome TWA into The WWN Family. February 1st: We are in the process of finalizing lots of matches for Style Battle, FIP, EVOLVE and the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend! Get ready for much more news this week. Thank you for reading!