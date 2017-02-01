WWE has announced Brock Lesnar’s opponent for the company’s return to Madison Square Garden on March 13th.
The event, which will be a Smackdown brand live event, but will feature Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens for the firs time ever in a WWE Universal Title match. Below is the rest of the currently advertised card:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER
NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)
RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS
