WWE has announced Brock Lesnar’s opponent for the company’s return to Madison Square Garden on March 13th.

The event, which will be a Smackdown brand live event, but will feature Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens for the firs time ever in a WWE Universal Title match. Below is the rest of the currently advertised card:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

JOHN CENA VS. BRAY WYATT

SPECIAL ATTRACTION WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

BROCK LESNAR (WITH PAUL HEYMAN) VS. KEVIN OWENS

TRIPLE THREAT MATCH FOR THE WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

DEAN AMBROSE VS. BARON CORBIN VS. THE MIZ (WITH MARYSE)

LUKE HARPER VS. RANDY ORTON

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

AMERICAN ALPHA VS. THE USOS

APOLLO CREWS VS. DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA, BECKY LYNCH, NAOMI & TAMINA VS. ALEXA BLISS, MICKIE JAMES, NATALYA & CARMELLA (WITH JAMES ELLSWORTH)

RHYNO, HEATH SLATER & KALISTO VS. BREEZANGO & CURT HAWKINS