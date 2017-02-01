Mick Foley Comments on Seth Rollins Injury, Smackdown Top 10 Video, Lucha Underground Return Date, More Names Added to WrestleCon

Lucha Underground Return Date

Lucha Underground will return to El Rey Network on May 31st to air the second half of the current, third season of the show.

Read Also: Court Bauer Issues Statement Clarifying Lucha Underground’s Deal With Netflix

More Names Added to WrestleCon

Mascarita Dorada (El Torito), Stan Hansen, Ivelisse Velez, Brian Hebner, Molly Holy, Veda Scott and Kikutaro have all been added to WrestleCon taking place over Wrestlemania 33 weekend. The event will kick off with Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair on stage together for a special Wrestlecon Launch Party and Q&A on Thursday, March 30th at 4pm. For more details and to order tickets, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.

Mick Foley Comments on Seth Rollins Injury

Following the news of Seth Rollins injuring his knee on WWE Raw this week, Raw GM Mick Foley Tweeted the following:

@WWERollins – hoping for the best possible outcome. My very best wishes. https://t.co/fBANY3BEnZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2017

Smackdown Top 10 Video

Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video: