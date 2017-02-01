According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring Royal Rumble fallout, averaged 2.817 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 2.556 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #9 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Fixer Upper, Curse of Oak Island, The O’Reilly Factor, Tucker Carlson, The First 100 Days, Hannity,

WWE Raw once again won the weekly brand split war, averaging 3.271 million viewers, which is the best number the show has drawn since the post-WrestleMania 32 episode.