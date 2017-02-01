WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WRESTLEZONE

WWE NXT Results
February 1st, 2017
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article!
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! Use #wrestlezone Disqus tonight’s episode in the Wrestlezone forums!
andrade cien almasAsukaAustin AriesBayleybillie kaybobby roodedash wilderember moonEric Youngjohnny garganoliv morganmickie jamesnikki crossno way josenxtnxt takeover san antonioNXT Takeover: UnstoppableRodrick Strongsamoa joeSanityscott dawsonShinsuke Nakamurathe authors of painthe revivalTM61Tommaso Ciampatye dillingerWWEwwe nxt resultsHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?