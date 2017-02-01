Netflix Confirms Lucha Underground Deal, Behind-the-Scenes Rock Video, Nia Jax Sends a Warning, Former WWE Star Returns to the Ring (Video)

Netflix Confirms Lucha Underground Deal

As noted, the second half of the third season of Lucha Underground will air on El Rey Network beginning May 31st.

Earlier today, Court Bauer confirmed to WZ in the following statement that seasons one and two of Lucha Underground will air on Nexflix:

“The Netflix deal is an extension of Lucha Underground’s broadcasting distribution model”, Bauer said. “Netflix will air Season One and Two with an opportunity to air future seasons thereafter on Netflix that have already aired on El Rey. Lucha Underground is not moving their programming exclusively to Netflix.”

Netflix Canada has since confirmed the series will be coming to Netflix with the following Tweet:

@BenLypka@LuchaElRey Oh yes, we’ll be body slamming Canada with this gem too. — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 1, 2017

Nia Jax Sends a Warning

Nia Jax has issued the following warning to the Raw Women’s division:

You didn’t want me at your playground, said I didn’t fit in. It didn’t work then & it’s not working now. I’m taking charge. #JaxJungle pic.twitter.com/geDICWLEjr — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) February 1, 2017

Behind-the-Scenes Rock Footage

Below is behind-the-scenes footage of The Rock’s new Ford commercial:

Former WWE Star Returns to the Ring

As seen below, former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. returned to the ring at the December 3rd Pro Wrestling EGO event in Pearl, Mississippi, to benefit Rankin and Hinds County Honor Guard teams: